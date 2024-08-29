- Minister of Refugees, Paul, faces scrutiny following the Solingen incident.

The Suspected Terror Attack in Solingen with Three Casualties Put North Rhine-Westphalia's Refugee Minister, Josefine Paul, Under Scrutiny

Six days following the suspected Islamist attack, three opposing parties - SPD, FDP, and AfD - confronted the Green politician in a joint special session of the committees for Interior and Integration in the Düsseldorf state parliament.

The main criticisms directed at the 42-year-old Paul were: Despite describing the return of rejected asylum seekers to other EU countries as a "dysfunctional" system where failed transfers had been the norm rather than the exception for years, she failed to take any action before the attack. Moreover, SPD and FDP accused her of remaining silent for days after the fatal knife attack and not visiting Solingen.

Opponents questioned: Where was the accountable minister?

"Instead of the attacker, the accountable minister hid away," FDP faction leader Marc Lürbke criticized. The deputy chair of the SPD faction, Lisa-Kristin Kapteinat, also blamed the minister for only speaking out four days after the attack and initially shifting responsibility to the municipalities.

"She spoke of failings, but not of her own mistakes," Kapteinat critiqued. "Madam Minister, that's not just weak, that's cowardly." Paul retorted that she had been attending a memorial service in France on Sunday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the destruction of a French town by the Wehrmacht. She then abandoned her trip and immediately began investigating the matter.

NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), who promptly visited Solingen from his nearby home on the night of the incident and has since been actively involved in the ground and media, fared better in the special session. "It's strong that he drove directly to Solingen that night," Lürbke commended the interior minister.

Paul points out system errors

Paul sought to take the offensive in the state parliament with a lengthy, detailed speech. She attributes defects in EU regulations and a "problematic system" partially responsible for the failed deportation of the 26-year-old suspect.

Only 10 to 15 percent of the so-called Dublin transfers are successful nationwide, she explained. Federal, state, and local authorities deal with similar cases daily. "The procedural processes need to be put to the test," she said. "It is our responsibility to now investigate and address this, and it is also my responsibility (...)," she acknowledged. She did not address possible shortcomings of her ministry or potential consequences from her organizational responsibility as minister.

Before the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen on Friday evening, the authorities had no security-relevant information about the man, according to the Green politician. The fact that his return did not succeed was "not a chain of unfortunate circumstances," but indicated fundamental problems in the system.

The suspect, 26-year-old Syrian Issa Al H., who is currently in custody, had entered Germany via Bulgaria at the end of 2022 and should have been returned to Bulgaria under the so-called Dublin asylum rules.

This did not happen because the man was not found at the designated facility in Paderborn on the scheduled day in June 2023. However, he was present for lunch the day before and the day after.

Would a "nighttime restriction" have facilitated the deportation?

Although the rejected asylum seeker could have been ordered to remain in his room at night at the designated facility with a "nighttime restriction," the risk of him going into hiding would have increased, according to Paul.

She announced new regulations for accommodation facilities and the Central Foreigners' Authority (ZAB), but rejected the accusation of shifting the blame to the municipalities. In fact, the ZAB is funded by the state and assumes responsibility for the joint task. "Given this background, it is naturally also the responsibility of the state and my responsibility to examine these processes very specifically," said Paul.

A committee of inquiry of the state parliament is to investigate any shortcomings of the authorities in a timely manner - this was supported by both the government factions of CDU and Greens, as well as SPD and FDP.

Interior Minister: Suspect did not surrender

The Interior Minister updated the committees on the current status of the investigations - as far as the investigative authority of the General Prosecutor's Office allows, he clarified. He made it clear that the suspect had not surrendered. In fact, a male person had been noticed by a police patrol late on Saturday evening near the crime scene, who appeared suspicious due to his behavior and appearance. Therefore, the police approached the man and arrested him.

In a first statement by the Public Prosecutor's Office and the police in Düsseldorf after the arrest, it had been stated early on Sunday morning: "In the further course of the evening, a 26-year-old male person surrendered to the investigating authorities, who stated that he was responsible for the attack."

In security circles, it was stated that the authorities had communicated the arrest of the man within a few minutes. The inaccuracy of this first information was due to the "real-time situation." Previously, the "Welt" had reported that the man had not surrendered.

Speculations about hints from abroad

Reul explicitly warned against speculations as to whether there had been a hint from a foreign intelligence service about the suspected 26-year-old Syrian. "The work of intelligence services only functions through investigative work, with sources, with informants," said Reul. Every speculation - even if it's just hot air - endangers this work and possibly also informants.

The under investigation video clip is currently being analyzed by specialists from his division, according to the Interior Minister. Regardless, it aligned with IS propaganda tactics, the minister pointed out. At present, there are 185 potential Islamic extremist suspects in NRW that the security forces are monitoring closely. "The Solingen attacker wasn't included in this group," Reul clarified. The Federal Prosecutor's Office is inspecting the suspect for alleged murder charges and suspected affiliation with the terrorist organization IS (Islamic State), who claimed responsibility for the act.

The NRW Interior Minister voiced his opposition towards the ongoing discussion on stricter gun control laws. "The Solingen perpetrator used a knife, a thing many likely have in their kitchen," he emphasized. Although bringing such a knife in public is prohibited, no rule would have stopped the attack. "Arms don't kill individuals, humans kill humans," the minister underlined. Individuals intent on causing harm probably won't be deterred by any ban.

On the health status of the victims, Reul shared that three of them are still in the hospital. "Their condition is showing signs of improvement." The other five victims, who have been discharged, are now out of danger.

Critics argued: The minister should have addressed the situation in Solingen sooner.Despite the challenge, it's crucial for the accountable minister to take responsibility promptly.

Read also: