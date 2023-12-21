Skip to content
Minister of Justice: Protect office holders and elected officials

Local elections are coming up next year. Many people are involved in local politics on a voluntary basis. How can they be protected from hatred and hate speech?

Franziska Weidinger (CDU), Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection of Saxony-Anhalt. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Saxony-Anhalt's Justice Minister Franziska Weidinger has reaffirmed the importance of protecting public officials and elected representatives. "Our democratic society depends on citizens who are committed to their fellow citizens in the municipalities, cities and districts," explained the CDU politician when asked. "Anyone who works full-time or on a voluntary basis as a mayor, local councillor or district councillor must be protected by the state without ifs and buts. Attacks and threats must be consistently reported and punished."

At their most recent meeting around two weeks ago, the interior ministers of the federal states spoke out in favor of adequate protection for public officials and elected representatives - both in the digital space and on site. In a unanimous resolution, the interior ministers asked the Conference of Justice Ministers to examine whether a qualified criminal offense could be created for threats against public officials and elected representatives. The Ministry of Justice in Magdeburg stated that it was assumed that the most recent IMK resolution would be examined by the Conference of Justice Ministers and that further steps would then be discussed. This remains to be seen.

"In the Conference of Justice Ministers, Saxony-Anhalt has actively supported the protection of public officials and elected representatives, as well as public service employees, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency doctors and all volunteer helpers in recent years and will continue to do so emphatically," continued Justice Minister Weidinger.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the new Central Office for Combating Hate Crime on the Internet was set up this year at the public prosecutor's office in Halle. This office also pursues cases of threats, insults and denigration of public officials and elected representatives.

Source: www.stern.de

