Prison - Minister of Justice Mertin visits Frankenthal Prison

The Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Justice Herbert Mertin (FDP) has thanked the staff for their commitment during a visit to Frankenthal prison. "The operation of a prison never stands still, after all, security within the prison must be guaranteed not only during the day, but also at night, at weekends and on public holidays," said Mertin on Sunday, according to a press release. The staff work in three shifts, 365 days a year.

"I would like to thank you very much for fulfilling your duty in an exemplary manner on this special day of the year and therefore not being able to be with your families, children and loved ones," emphasized Mertin. "In doing so, you are making it possible for others to celebrate a peaceful Christmas."

In Frankenthal, around 250 people work in a wide range of professions, for example in the general prison service as well as in the socio-educational and therapeutic fields. Together, they are committed to the reintegration of around 440 prisoners.

Mertin also recalled the attack by a prisoner in which two officers were injured in September. The attack had once again shown that working in a correctional facility is a demanding and sometimes dangerous job, he said.

