- Minister of Justice Buschmann rejects Faeser's BKA plans

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann rejects the planned expansion of BKA powers for residential searches proposed by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). "There will be no powers for secret snooping in homes," the FDP politician told the "Bild" newspaper (Friday). "In a state governed by the Basic Law, we don't do that. That would be a complete taboo."

Faeser wants to allow the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) to conduct covert searches of homes in certain cases, according to a draft from her ministry, which is still being discussed within the federal government. The measure would only be permitted if "a specific threat situation regarding the preparation of a terrorist attack is present and there is still uncertainty about the specific stage of the planning," the draft states.

The bill to amend the Federal Criminal Police Office and Federal Police Act also includes the authority for biometric internet matching of image data and the permission to evaluate already collected data and identify existing connections, even using AI-based tools.

"As Minister of the Constitution, I reject such ideas," said Buschmann about the draft. "If someone seriously wants to propose that, such a proposal will not pass the cabinet, nor will there be a majority in parliament for it."

