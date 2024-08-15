Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsSearch of dwelling

Minister of Justice Buschmann rejects Faeser's BKA plans

More powers for the Federal Criminal Police Office in hidden house searches? Not with me, says the FDP justice minister.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
There will be no authorization for secret eavesdropping in private homes, says Justice Minister...
There will be no authorization for secret eavesdropping in private homes, says Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

- Minister of Justice Buschmann rejects Faeser's BKA plans

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann rejects the planned expansion of BKA powers for residential searches proposed by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). "There will be no powers for secret snooping in homes," the FDP politician told the "Bild" newspaper (Friday). "In a state governed by the Basic Law, we don't do that. That would be a complete taboo."

Faeser wants to allow the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) to conduct covert searches of homes in certain cases, according to a draft from her ministry, which is still being discussed within the federal government. The measure would only be permitted if "a specific threat situation regarding the preparation of a terrorist attack is present and there is still uncertainty about the specific stage of the planning," the draft states.

The bill to amend the Federal Criminal Police Office and Federal Police Act also includes the authority for biometric internet matching of image data and the permission to evaluate already collected data and identify existing connections, even using AI-based tools.

"As Minister of the Constitution, I reject such ideas," said Buschmann about the draft. "If someone seriously wants to propose that, such a proposal will not pass the cabinet, nor will there be a majority in parliament for it."

Faeser's proposal for the BKA includes the ability to conduct covert searches of dwellings under specific conditions, such as threats of terrorist attacks. Despite this, Buschmann firmly opposes any form of "search of dwelling" that infringes on the Basic Law's principles, deeming it a complete taboo.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public