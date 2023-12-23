Social life - Minister of Health: Bringing the topic of loneliness out of the taboo zone

Bavaria's Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU) has highlighted the problem of loneliness at Christmas, even in an increasingly connected world. "We need to get the topic of loneliness out of the taboo zone. Because stigmatization harms those affected considerably," said Gerlach on Saturday. "We are technically more connected than ever before. But loneliness still remains a challenge - especially at Christmas time." There are contact points that lonely people can turn to.

"Loneliness is not only emotionally stressful, but also dangerous and a significant risk to physical and mental health. Chronic loneliness can make you ill," said Gerlach. Numerous studies have identified loneliness as a risk factor for anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, stroke, type 2 diabetes mellitus and dementia. This is why her ministry's prevention focus in 2023 was on the topic of loneliness.

Under the motto "Light on. So that loneliness doesn't make you ill", various regional and national offers and projects were offered throughout the year, including the "Ratschkasse" in a supermarket in Buxheim in the Unterallgäu district.

To bring lonely people together over the holidays, initiatives such as "KeinerBleibtAllein" (No one stays alone) and Christmas campaigns organized by neighbourhood platforms provide contacts. There is also a telephone contact point for older people called Silbernetz. It also arranges telephone friendships and contacts in the neighborhood, it said. The telephone counseling service can also be contacted by phone, email or chat.

Source: www.stern.de