- Minister Meyer expresses optimism regarding the arrival of businesses through immigration.

Hydrogen Attraction Goals in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern by Economics Minister Reinhard Meyer

Reinhard Meyer, the Minister of Economics in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, shamelessly admits his ambition to lure hydrogen-dependent businesses. He shared this desire during a conference hosted by the North German Hydrogen Real Lab (NRL) in Hamburg. In private discussions, northern ministers openly fantasize about the industry settling near energy production sites, a historical pattern consistently observed. There's a great potential for North Germany, the minister hinted.

Benefits of Location in Developing a Hydrogen Economy

According to the North German Hydrogen Agenda, the region holds a strategic edge in establishing a hydrogen economy. The text emphasizes an abundant renewable energy source, primarily wind power, crucial for green hydrogen production. There's also a substantial storage potential for hydrogen in underground formations.

The NRL is one of 20 such initiatives across Germany dedicated to decarbonization. Its duration spans five years and concludes in March 2026. It's also backed by approximately 55 million euros in funding from the Federal Ministry of Economics. Participating regions include Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The NRL targets reducing carbon emissions by 350,000 tons and establishing a regional electrolysis capacity of 42 megawatts for hydrogen production. Current projections suggest a potential output of around 40 megawatts from the consortium.

The SPD, being a part of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern government, is actively supporting the initiatives led by the North German Hydrogen Real Lab (NRL). During the conference, it was noted that ministers from various northern regions, including the SPD, have shown interest in attracting hydrogen-dependent businesses to areas close to energy production sites.

Read also: