Storm - Minister Krischer: No flood warning for NRW

Despite stagnating or falling water levels, the Ministry of the Environment is not giving the all-clear for flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia. "We still have a major flood situation", said Environment Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) in Düsseldorf on Friday.

So far, the consequences have remained manageable and there have been no casualties. There was no danger of dams bursting at the reservoirs and no uncontrolled overflow. The flood protection systems had held.

However, the dykes had softened in many places. It had become clear here: "We have a need for renovation," said Krischer. It was thanks to the emergency services on the ground that they had identified weak points and taken energetic countermeasures to prevent dyke breaches.

More floodplains are also needed. For example, without the additional floodplains created in recent years, there would currently have been considerably greater problems in the Lippe catchment area, explained Krischer.

After a short break in the rain, the German Weather Service has predicted further rain over the New Year's Eve weekend. The soil is saturated, many dykes are softened and water levels could rise again, warned the Ministry of the Environment.

Source: www.stern.de