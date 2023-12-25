Digitization - Minister Hubig: AI can take the pressure off teachers

Artificial intelligence (AI) can support teachers in their work, according to Rhineland-Palatinate Education Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD). "I believe that AI is also an opportunity to relieve the burden on teachers when preparing lessons," Hubig told the German Press Agency in Mainz. It is clear that AI will not disappear. "It won't go away, it will become part of our lives." Accordingly, we need to look at how this technology can be used sensibly.

This is another reason why Rhineland-Palatinate is making the "fobizz" platform available to teachers and pupils from February onwards, said Hubig. The platform offers free access to AI tools and provides tips on how to use them. Rhineland-Palatinate is the second federal state after Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to do this.

The use of digital media must become a matter of course at schools in the state, said Hubig. It is not enough to have a device funded by the Digital Pact in the school, it must be possible to use it. "It must then also be used sensibly in lessons," said Hubig. "That is a process."

Further training courses offered by the State Pedagogical Institute are in high demand, said Hubig. According to the ministry, last year alone there were 667 training courses focusing on"digitalization and media" with more than 19,700 participants. In 2021, there were even more than 22,000 participants at 722 events.

Communication from the ministry on fobizz (from 13.12.2023)

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de