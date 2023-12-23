Sports events - Minister expects more stadium bans for rioters

Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Michael Ebling wants clear statements and sanctions from clubs in the face of increasing violence in soccer stadiums. The SPD politician told the German Press Agency in Mainz that there had recently been cases in which perpetrators had been "excessively" intent on rioting. "This goes beyond the clientele known to the police." Six Rhineland-Palatinate police officers had also been injured in the recent riots in Frankfurt, for example around the Eintracht match against VfB Stuttgart.

Ebling, who is also the Minister of Sport, said that we need to think about developments at soccer matches. "Deliberate provocations are also becoming increasingly apparent." Clubs must also take decisive action to counter this. "It starts with making it clear that the police are there to enforce the law," said Ebling. The clubs simply have to stand on the side of the law. "I expect every club, no matter where it plays and what its name is, whether professional or amateur, to take a clear stance against violence."

In Rhineland-Palatinate, there is good contact with the club leaders in Mainz and Kaiserslautern, for example. "We have a joint mandate to condemn violence and take appropriate measures," said the minister. "But I would also like to address the fact that stadium bans should be used more often to Rhineland-Palatinate clubs."

It is clear that rioters are hit the hardest with stadium bans. It must also be made clearer that setting off pyrotechnics in stadiums has no place and is dangerous. "These are necessities that need to be emphasized regularly and countered by the clubs."

