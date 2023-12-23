Minister: Estonia would extradite Ukrainians liable for military service

There are also men of fighting age among the Ukrainian refugees who are leaving their country because of the Russian attack. According to a planned law, they too could be conscripted. While Germany is reassuring Ukrainians in this country, Estonia is taking a different approach.

In view of reports that Kiev may be planning to mobilize Ukrainians living abroad, the Estonian Ministry of the Interior has declared its willingness to hand over Ukrainians who have fled to Estonia and are liable for military service if Kiev so requests. This was announced by Lauri Läänemets, the Baltic country's interior minister, according to the public broadcaster ERR. "If Ukraine needs it, Estonia can find these people and hand them over to Ukraine. In general, we know where these people are and what they are doing. Most of them go to work and have a place of residence in Estonia," said Läänemets. Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann had previously stated that Germany would not "force Ukrainians living in this country to do compulsory military service or military service".

According to the ERR report, Ukrainian citizens who have their permanent residence abroad would not be affected by the mobilization. Since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian citizens between the ages of 18 and 60 have generally not been allowed to leave the country.

However, according to the Minister of the Interior, around 7500 Ukrainian men of fighting age have applied for temporary protection in Estonia since the start of the Russian war of aggression. However, many of them are exempt from mobilization, for example family carers, single parents, fathers of at least three children or children with disabilities.

Ministry of Defense: No compulsion

A few days ago, statements by Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umjerov on the possible mobilization of Ukrainians living abroad caused a stir. In an interview with "Bild", Welt TV and "Politico", Umjerow announced that Ukrainians of military age in Germany and other countries should be invited to report to the armed forces' recruitment centers. The minister spoke of an invitation. However, he made it clear that there would be sanctions if anyone did not comply with the request. "We are still discussing what should happen if they do not come voluntarily," he said.

However, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense later explained that there were no plans to call men back from abroad under pressure. Although he spoke of the "constitutional duty of all citizens" to defend the country, he also made it clear: "When it comes to a sanctions mechanism or legal pressure on those who are outside Ukraine, that is not on the agenda."

Draft law already in the works

On Friday, however, a representative of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee for National Security, Defence and Intelligence Services announced that a draft law on the mobilization of men abroad was being prepared. According to Vadym Ivchenko, this is a complex draft law that "is being developed jointly by MPs, the Ministry of Defense and the entire General Staff team". Accordingly, the draft law is to be put to the vote in January.

"Ukrainians who are abroad will have to undergo the same identification procedures as Ukrainians in Ukraine," said Ivchenko. "If you are on the list of people to be mobilized, you will of course receive a summons. This is a normal procedure. And then it's their decision whether to go back or stay there, and then it's a violation of Ukrainian law," the MP explained.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de