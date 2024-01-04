Traffic - Minister demands roadmap from the federal government for rail funding

Brandenburg's Transport Minister Rainer Genilke (CDU) is also making the planned expansion of local rail transport dependent on support from the federal government. "We will expand services by a further 27 percent by 2027, increase frequencies and deploy additional trains. That's an additional 4.5 million train kilometers," Genilke told the German Press Agency. "As far as local rail passenger transport (SPNV) is concerned, this makes us the best in Germany. By 2031, we will increase the number of regional rail services by 45 percent from 2017. The prerequisite for this is that the federal government significantly increases regionalization funds." The state has laid down the targets in the state's regional transport plan.

The minister had warned the federal government before Christmas on Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) to cut regionalization funds for local rail transport. The federal government makes these funds available to the federal states for local rail transport. They are to be cut by 350 million euros as part of the 2024 federal budget. "The federal government's recently announced intention to cut regionalization funds by 350 million euros nationwide would be a fatal signal for the transport turnaround," said Genilke on Thursday. Following the budget ruling from Karlsruhe, he expects a clear roadmap from the federal government on how the share of transport infrastructure and the Deutschlandticket should be financed.

Source: www.stern.de