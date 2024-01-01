Flood - Minister and district administrator visit forces in flood area

Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang and District Administrator André Schröder want to visit the flood area in the Mansfeld-Südharz district together. As the district announced on Monday evening, the CDU politicians want to meet the operations management in the Sangerhausen section on Tuesday afternoon and then the disaster control team. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz had declared a state of disaster on Saturday in order to better coordinate the situation.

