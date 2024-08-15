Foreign guests recommend - Miniature Wonderland Hamburg is the most popular attraction

Experience the vast world in miniature and travel through countless trains in between: The Miniatur-Wunderland in Hamburg has been voted the most popular attraction in Germany for the sixth time by international tourists. This is according to a survey conducted by the German National Tourist Board (DZT). Around 25,000 people from outside Germany participated in the online voting, placing the Miniatur-Wunderland at the top.

The ranking is followed by Europa Park in Rust, Phantasialand in Brühl, the Nürburgring, the town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, and the city of Berlin. Neuschwanstein Castle was only ranked 11th. The city of Hamburg ranks 14th. The DZT is the marketing organization for the travel destination Germany, commissioned by the federal government.

Founders delighted with the award

The founders of the Miniatur-Wunderland were delighted with the renewed award from the online voting. "For us, this is a massive confirmation of all the hard work and dedication that our team puts into the Wunderland every day. It's deeply moving and makes us very proud that so many people appreciate our little Wunderland and cast their vote for us," said co-founder Frederik Braun in a statement. Together with his brother Gerrit and a third business partner, he founded the popular tourist attraction in the Hamburg Speicherstadt in 2000 and has continuously expanded it since then.

For the survey, the DZT reported that thousands of people could name their most recommended tourist destinations on the website www.germany.travel between March and July 2024. The ranking is based on the votes cast. The survey has been conducted since 2012.

Top 100 attractions in Germany

The Nürburgring, known for its legendary race track, was included in the top 10 most popular attractions in Germany, as voted by international tourists. This prestigious ranking further solidifies the Nürburgring's reputation as a must-visit destination.

