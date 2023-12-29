Mini sign of life from "Bibi" sends fans into turmoil

Bianca Claßen used to share all sorts of things about her life online in front of millions of fans. Then came the surprising end to her social media career, leaving fans baffled even after 1.5 years. All it takes is one insignificant post to set hearts racing again.

Things went quiet around YouTube star Bianca "Bibi" Claßen a long time ago. The influencer once regularly provided millions of users with "content", as they say in the influencer world, on her channel "BibisBeautyPalace". But at some point, "Bibi's" activities fell silent completely, which saddened many fans. The withdrawal came at the same time as the separation from husband Julian "Julienco" Claßen, also an internet star, which was announced in May 2022, the month of the last post on "BibisBeautyPalace".

It is all the more remarkable that Bianca Claßen has now made herself heard on Instagram again, which has become extremely rare in the last 1.5 years. It was just a small, for outsiders rather unimportant post that made fans' hearts beat faster again.

On the profile of life coach Timothy Hill, "Bibi" sent congratulations on the new website. "I'm so happy for you! Here's to you inspiring people as much as you do me every day," wrote the ex-Youtube star. The reactions followed promptly: "You're alive?" was the response in the comments. Or: "We miss you" and "Bibi, please come back".

In recent years, the influencer's followers have used every opportunity to express their longing. There are even comments like "I'm here for the good old days" under very old YouTube videos.

Claßen's most recent Instagram outing did not end with the short comment on the life coach's page, with whom she was seen at a concert earlier this year according to "Promiflash". Bibi" was also active on her own profile - but not in the way many fans might have hoped. The 30-year-old did not publish any new content. Instead, she deleted old posts and shrouded her profile photo in black.

Claßen did not provide an explanation for this action to her eight million fans who still follow the page. They therefore remain in the dark as to what exactly is going on with their star. After separating from Julian "Julienco" Claßen in May 2022, there was only a brief statement about the end of the marriage.

Shortly afterwards, 'Bibi' confused her fans with a statement in her Instagram story: "The biggest obstacle to my personal growth and happiness is my refusal to take responsibility for what happens in my life. If I don't like something, I have to change it. I should change it until I like it," it said.

