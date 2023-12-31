Social media - "Mimi" Kraus and wife separated: confirmation on Instagram

They were a couple for a long time, have four children together, but now it's over: former world handball champion Michael "Mimi" Kraus (40) and his wife, Youtuber Isabel "Bella" Kraus, are no longer a couple. In Instagram stories on New Year's Eve, both wrote that they had been separated "for a very long time" (Bella) and "not just since yesterday" (Mimi). They asked not to receive any more messages in this regard.

"Why a statement only now? Protection for our children and protection for us," wrote Michael Kraus. "It was and is still important to us to be the best team for the children," wrote Isabel Kraus. The two got married in 2014.

Michael Kraus once began his Bundesliga career with Frisch Auf Göppingen. In 2007, he won the title with the DHB team at the home World Cup. He played 128 international matches. Most recently - until 2020 - he played for SG BBM Bietigheim in the 2nd Handball Bundesliga. In 2023, he took part in the RTL dance show "Let's Dance", where he came eighth.

Bella Kraus Mimi Kraus

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de