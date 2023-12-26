Investments - Millions of euros flow into fire and disaster protection

The state of Hesse has invested several million euros in fire and disaster protection this year. According to the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden, the voluntary fire departments in the Hessian municipalities have received around 25 million euros in funding. The money was spent on 162 fire engines and 69 construction measures on fire stations. A recognition bonus totaling two million euros was paid to long-serving fire and disaster control personnel.

In addition, the state fire training school in Kassel is to be further expanded over the next few years to provide space for a total of 390 participants. This would be an increase of 150 places. The state is providing around 81 million euros for this, with over 16 million euros being invested annually in training and further education. The state government is also providing 26 million euros for the construction of the new youth fire service training center in Marburg.

"The fire departments and disaster control units are the backbone of non-police emergency response in our state and an essential element of public services," said Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU). The "best possible framework conditions for the work of our approximately 2500 Hessian fire departments" would be created. The guarantee sum for fire protection is 46 million euros this year, which is 3 million euros more than in 2022. Next year, it will rise to 47 million euros.

According to the information, the Hessian disaster control service received 19 new emergency vehicles worth almost 4.6 million euros this year, which are used in the event of heavy rain, flooding or forest fires. In addition, nine rescue boats and trailers with a total value of around 920,000 euros were handed over. They are used in large rivers, for example.

Source: www.stern.de