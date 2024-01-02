Skip to content
Millions in winnings not collected: money goes to the state budget

The million-dollar prize from a Bavarian lottery had not been collected by the end of last year and will now benefit the Bavarian state budget. Shortly before Christmas 2019, a retailer in the Memmingen area issued the sought-after ticket from the "BayernMillions" lottery, said Verena Ober from...

Lotto balls lying on a lottery ticket. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Munich - Millions in winnings not collected: money goes to the state budget

The million-dollar prize from a Bavarian lottery had not been collected by the end of last year and will now benefit the Bavarian state budget. Shortly before Christmas 2019, a retailer in the Memmingen area issued the sought-after ticket from the "BayernMillions" lottery, said Verena Ober from the state lottery center in Munich on Tuesday. Lottery winnings always expire three years after the end of the year in which the money was won. As no one had claimed the prize of one million euros before the deadline of December 31, the money would now flow into the Bavarian state budget for charitable purposes.

In order to find the lucky person in the case of the open million-euro prize, the Lotto headquarters had repeatedly published the number of the wanted ticket in the past. Posters were even put up in lottery stores to indicate that there was still a large sum to be won.

"BayernMillions" is the Bavarian lottery company's year-end lottery. Tickets are issued until the beginning of January, after which the draw takes place.

Source: www.stern.de

