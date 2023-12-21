Skip to content
Millions in support for Saxony's hospitals

This year, the Saxon Ministry of Social Affairs has provided 193 million euros in funding for hospital investments in Saxony. As the ministry announced on Thursday, this included financial support for conversion, new construction and renovation measures. 150 million euros alone went to the...

Euro banknotes lying on a table. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

This year, the Saxon Ministry of Social Affairs has provided 193 million euros in funding for hospital investments in Saxony. As the ministry announced on Thursday, this included financial support for conversion, new construction and renovation measures. 150 million euros alone went to the planned construction of the new Dresden Heart Center.

So far in the current legislative period, a total of around 400 million euros has gone to hospitals. In the coming years, investments are set to increase further, said Health Minister Petra Köpping (SPD) according to the press release. A further 64.45 million euros would be available for this in 2024.

