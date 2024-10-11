Military leader from NATO urges substantial boost in defense expenditures

Amidst the expansion of military strategies, General Christian Badia of NATO in Germany pushes for a significant rise in defense expenditure. He argued that the current two percent isn't enough for Germany, suggesting a shift towards three percent. This was conveyed to the "Sueddeutsche Zeitung," he added. Badia is in charge of NATO's strategic development within the alliance.

As per the current NATO standard, Germany struggles to achieve the two percent defense budget allocation of its economic output, which includes a dedicated 100 billion euro fund for the Bundeswehr. This would necessitate an extra 40 billion euros annually in defense spending, pushing the figure up to three percent of the current GDP, approximately 4 trillion euros, as reported by the newspaper.

Previously, the "Welt am Sonntag" had brought forth NATO's plans to reinforce combat troops, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The report suggested that based on NATO's "Minimum Capability Requirements" (MCR), five to six extra brigades could be required beyond the ten combat troop brigades already promised by the German land forces by 2031. This would mean an increase in the total alliance combat troop brigades from 82 to 131.

A Ministry of Defense representative in Berlin validated the report, stating that NATO adjusts its strategies every four years to account for shifts in circumstances.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has repeatedly pressed for enhanced defense spending and has emphasized the need for more personnel to preserve defense capability. He is currently engrossed in developing the specifics of a revamped conscription model.

Given the escalating geopolitical tensions and NATO's reinforcement of troops in response to Russia's actions, it's crucial for Germany to meet its defense obligations. General Badia's proposal for Germany to increase its defense budget to three percent of its GDP, as suggested in the NATO alliance, could significantly strengthen Germany's defensive capabilities within NATO, contributing to the collective security of Europe.

