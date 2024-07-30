Military intelligence: Ukrainian military disables two Russian supersonic bombers

The Ukrainian military intelligence HUR has claimed an attack against a Russian air force base in the far north near Murmansk. In the attack, two Russian supersonic bombers of the Tupolev Tu-22M type were severely damaged, said HUR representative Andrij Jussow to the agency Unian. The claims could not be independently verified.

"We are talking about an explosion over the location of the aircraft," he said, suggesting that the military airport may have been attacked by combat drones. The attack took place in the afternoon of July 25, but the results were only known to the intelligence service now. Repairs to the two bombers are expected to take several months, estimated Jussow.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets on Russian territory with combat drones. Most recently, an attack on a military airport near the border with Finland was reported. The distance between the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and Murmansk is about 2100 kilometers.**

Other aircraft in the vicinity might have been affected by the explosion, as per the intelligence report. Due to the attack, operations of other Russian aircraft at the base might have been disrupted temporarily.

