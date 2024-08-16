Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsCologne

Military facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate not in danger

Suspicions of sabotage at an air force barracks in Cologne-Wahn are also engaging security authorities in neighboring Rhineland-Pfalz. Exchange with military authorities is close.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
There are no indications of a concrete threat to military facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate,...
There are no indications of a concrete threat to military facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

- Military facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate not in danger

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the Interior Ministry reports that there are currently "no indications of a specific threat to militarily used objects". However, the security authorities are continuously reviewing the security situation and adjusting their measures accordingly, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry in Mainz said. No further details were provided.

The security authorities of the state are in close exchange with the responsible parties of the military facilities and are working continuously with the military authorities in the state.

In Cologne, the Cologne-Wahn air force base was closed on Wednesday - there was suspicion that the water supply could have been sabotaged. A hole was discovered in a fence in front of the waterworks of the base, and the German Armed Forces reported "abnormal water values" and initiated further investigations.

Similarly, in Mechernich, it was discovered on Thursday afternoon that a fence on the grounds of the drinking water reservoir had been cut.

Despite the ongoing vigilance in Rhineland-Palatinate, there have been security concerns at military facilities in neighboring cities. last week, there was a suspected water supply sabotage incident at the Cologne-Wahn air force base in Cologne, requiring further investigations.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public