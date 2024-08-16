- Military facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate not in danger

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the Interior Ministry reports that there are currently "no indications of a specific threat to militarily used objects". However, the security authorities are continuously reviewing the security situation and adjusting their measures accordingly, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry in Mainz said. No further details were provided.

The security authorities of the state are in close exchange with the responsible parties of the military facilities and are working continuously with the military authorities in the state.

In Cologne, the Cologne-Wahn air force base was closed on Wednesday - there was suspicion that the water supply could have been sabotaged. A hole was discovered in a fence in front of the waterworks of the base, and the German Armed Forces reported "abnormal water values" and initiated further investigations.

Similarly, in Mechernich, it was discovered on Thursday afternoon that a fence on the grounds of the drinking water reservoir had been cut.

Despite the ongoing vigilance in Rhineland-Palatinate, there have been security concerns at military facilities in neighboring cities. last week, there was a suspected water supply sabotage incident at the Cologne-Wahn air force base in Cologne, requiring further investigations.

Read also: