Military expert: German combat mission on NATO border possible

Military historian Neitzel fears the worst. It could be that Germans will soon have to fight against Russian troops. Kremlin leader Putin wants to "restore the empire". The operational capability of the Bundeswehr must be improved quickly.

Military historian Sönke Neitzel believes it is possible that the Bundeswehr will soon have to go to war against Russian troops. "We cannot rule out the possibility that German soldiers will have to fight to defend NATO territory in a few years' time," he said in an interview with "Der Spiegel".

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to "reverse NATO's eastward expansion and restore the empire", warned Neitzel. This "imperial ambition of Moscow" goes hand in hand with "a great willingness to make sacrifices" in Russian society. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius must therefore quickly improve the Bundeswehr's operational capability. "Pistorius must set up the Bundeswehr so that it can fight in five years' time," demanded the historian, who teaches at the University of Potsdam.

The German government's intention to permanently station a combat brigade in Lithuania by 2027 is correct, he said. "Lithuania's army only consists of around 15,000 men and women and does not have a single main battle tank. In the event of a Russian attack, we shouldn't have to bring all our troops to the front first," said Neitzel. He defended Defence Minister Pistorius, who had been criticized for his call for Germany to become "ready for war". "He must make it clear to the population that war can break out on NATO's eastern flank. And that this would not just be the problem of a few soldiers." The whole of German society would be affected.

According to Neitzel, Germany can no longer rely unconditionally on the USA as a protective power. "It is not unlikely that Trump will win the US presidential election in 2024. Then it is possible that Article 5 of the NATO treaty - the duty to assist in the event of an attack - will at least be watered down. Putin could feel encouraged to cross another border," warned Neitzel. "We don't know what's coming, but we have to be prepared for anything," he advised.

Neitzel complains of dishonesty

Neitzel also accuses the Ministry of Defense and the Bundestag of treating soldiers dishonestly. "We expect our soldiers to be fit for war. But on the website of the Ministry of Defense, they have so far not dared to mention the names of the recipients of the Cross of Honor for Valor," he went on to tell Der Spiegel. "The Bundestag's Defense Committee could also have hung a plaque with the names in its rooms - but it doesn't want to," said Neitzel. "Politicians send soldiers on life-threatening missions, introduce awards for bravery, but then don't dare to name those honored."

He does not want to glorify soldiers, says Neitzel. "We can also abolish the Bundeswehr. But if we continue to spend an insane amount of money on them, we have to recognize their mission. The essence of the military profession - combat - must be removed from the taboo zone."

The top brass of the Bundeswehr also have an over-pressured relationship with the military profession. "A Bundeswehr songbook has been available as an app for two years. Well made, historically verified. Yet it has not been published," said Neitzel. Apparently out of fear of "starting a discussion about traditions again". At the same time, the Bundeswehr leadership refuses to write new songs, for example about the mission in Afghanistan. According to Neitzel, such songs are necessary to create a soldierly identity. "The army now wants to recruit soldiers for Lithuania. The first thing they need is a coat of arms, rituals and a song about this special task," he demanded. Neitzel criticized: "It's bizarre: the Bundeswehr sends its soldiers on potentially deadly missions, but doesn't dare to write a songbook."

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de