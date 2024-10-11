Military existence can often feel secluded. He discovered a method for airforce personnel to discover meaning and camaraderie.

Young sergeant, upright at the moment, took on the task assigned to him. Unease then took over.

"I'm like, why am I being assigned to handle home renovations, and I'm clueless about repairs?" he grumbled.

Fast forward over two decades, and this sergeant, along with his nonprofit organization, the Dyess Cares Squad – aided by approximately 14,500 volunteers – undertook a plethora of projects for the elderly and those in need within Abilene, Texas. Together, they accumulated almost 100,000 hours dedicated to enhancing homes, turning it into a mutually beneficial relationship for the community and the Air Force personnel.

"Oftentimes, these young Air Force recruits, they're lonely, separated from their families, and friends," the sergeant shared his observations. "They join the military, and it's an extreme shift."

Our sergeant was well-versed in the challenges that came with shifting from civilian to military life. Being brought up in a military family, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1986. However, he momentarily questioned his decision after being assigned to Tucson, Arizona, leaving his family behind, along with friends and his future wife.

"I left everything - home, friends, lover - and plopped down in the desert," the sergeant voiced out his sentiments, having hailed from Georgia. "I signed up for six years, and I'm like, 'What have I done?'"

He spoke of his work in an office with no windows, undertaking monotonous tasks. But it was during the weekends, engaging in community service projects, that he found solace and purpose, thus referring to those experiences as his "lifesaver."

"Having community involvement is extremely crucial for an Air Force recruit's mental health," the sergeant opined. "Military life is burdened by high suicide rates. By connecting people in social groups, we can significantly reduce the rate of suicides. It breaks the feeling of being societally isolated."

Decades later, while serving in the Air Force's equality division, the sergeant was tasked with appraising wellness and satisfaction surveys. He discovered that many airmen were struggling with dissatisfaction, loneliness, and unfulfillment. Alcohol was found to be a common coping mechanism.

After conducting research on the positive effects of volunteering, the sergeant submitted a proposal to his superiors, proposing a volunteer program to help community members with minor home repairs. The project gained traction, and his morale soared as more and more airmen participated.

"These projects offer opportunities for airmen to work together, fostering friendship and camaraderie," the sergeant stated. "The end result, such as a renovated house, serves as a secondary effect."

He also passed on his leadership skills to enthusiastic airmen, providing them opportunities to excel off the base. For every project, he collaborated with a team leader to devise the plans, often laying the groundwork months before the project.

"They acquire leadership skills and become better assets for the Air Force," the sergeant said. "For those who love it, they can locate their niche, which will only elevate them in the Air Force."

The work allowed the community to witness the true nature of Air Force personnel and instilled a sense of purpose in them.

"The joy achieved from watching an elderly woman climb her newly-constructed ramp is difficult to disregard," the sergeant explained.

Today, the group receives about a dozen requests per month, mainly from elderly individuals and those financially struggling.

Carole Morton, a woman reliant on a wheelchair and caring for her husband with dementia, requested assistance to paint the trim of her home.

"There was no way I could pay a painter even for trim painting on my Social Security check, given the rain and deterioration concerns," Morton shared her predicament.

The initially simple request to paint trim soon transformed into a larger renovation project when the sergeant inspected her house and identified ways to improve Morton's indoor and outdoor living conditions. He compiled a list of required tasks, with licensed professionals contributing to the more complex projects.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have the backing of local contractors, electricians, plumbers, and wheelchair ramp constructors qualified to handle our projects," the sergeant stated, which allowed them to promote further repairs beyond simple painting tasks.

Over two hundred volunteers from the base and community banded together during weekends for a month to repair and paint Morton's home.

"It's not just about someone working for you; it's about the shared enthusiasm and happiness," Morton praised.

The team organizes nearly 500 volunteers and completes over thirty projects yearly. Now retired from duty, the sergeant serves as a full-time social worker in addition to continuing his commitment to the community.

"What I'm most proud of is witnessing the connections and friendships sparked between individuals who would otherwise never meet, inspiring me to advocate for the expansion of such initiatives at other bases," the sergeant concluded.

If you wish to be a part of the Dyess Cares Squad, please visit the Dyess Cares Squad website for more information.

To donate to the Dyess Cares Squad via GoFundMe, visit this link.

"During the annual community event, the sergeant emphasized the importance of volunteerism and how it helps Air Force personnel like us connect with the local community."

"In the Dyess Cares Squad's annual report, they highlighted the collective efforts of over 14,500 volunteers, including numerous Air Force personnel, to provide assistance to those in need within Abilene, Texas."

Read also: