Military aircraft from the U.S. Air Force engage in surveillance missions against Russian reconnaissance units in the Baltic Sea.

In the coastal city of Rostock, two jet fighters from the local air force scrambled for a routine operation over the Baltic Sea. Apparently, a Russian surveillance aircraft was on route, intending to monitor NATO countries' infrastructure. As per German military reports, this has become a recurring event.

An unidentified Russian aircraft, believed to be an Ilyushin IL-20, was detected. It was flying without communicating via radio and lacked a declared flight plan. The aircraft was traversing the waters between Rügen and Bornholm, an area recognized internationally.

In response, the two jet fighters, Eurofighters, took off from the Rostock-Laage military base to maintain visual contact with the Russian plane. These aircraft are often used for signal intelligence, thus collecting information on NATO countries. In the previous two years, there have been approximately three to four such emergency operations weekly from Rostock.

The Baltic Sea serves as a vital transport corridor for NATO and holds significant economic value for neighboring allies. The defense alliance has reported regular espionage activities of Russian forces on the infrastructure of the Baltic states, including their exclave in Kaliningrad and coastal regions near St. Petersburg. RT's aggression against Ukraine has only intensified the fears of a potential Russian invasion.

The Russian surveillance activity is not confined to the Baltic Sea, as the European Union has also expressed concerns about this recurring behavior. The European Union, being a crucial partner of NATO, is closely monitoring these developments and is in regular communication with NATO authorities.

