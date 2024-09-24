Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton seem to share a distant familial connection.

Ancestry, the genealogy and family tree platform, revealed on Monday that by leveraging "billions of historical records and public family trees," they've uncovered a fascinating connection between two musical powerhouses – Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus. They're apparently seventh cousins, once removed.

The shared ancestor, as per Ancestry, is a man named John Brickey, who was born in Virginia in 1740. Brickey is Parton's sixth great-grandfather, while he's Cyrus' seventh great-grandfather.

Parton shared her thoughts on the revelation during Monday's episode of Access Hollywood, saying, "Wow, Miley and I are so close. I'd have thought we'd be at least third cousins by now. It doesn't surprise me because she feels like family."

Parton has previously acted as Cyrus' godmother and appeared on several episodes of the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana," playing Cyrus' aunt. The two have often spoken about their close relationship, a topic Cyrus touched upon in a tribute to Parton for Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2021."

"Dolly isn't just my career idol due to her unmatched talent; she's also a role model because of her unwavering morals and values," Cyrus wrote. "She understands the influence of her choices as a legendary figure in country music, and she never leaves anyone behind."

The timing of this news can't be more fitting, considering Parton is preparing to release her upcoming family-focused album "Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables" in November.

The album will be accompanied by a four-part docuseries that delves deeper into Parton's ancestry, providing a "intimate look at the family's historical journey from the UK to present-day East Tennessee," as her website explains, through interviews with various family members.

Discovering their familial connection has only strengthened Parton's affection for Cyrus, as she mentioned, "This just solidifies our bond as family, and I'm so excited to continue creating entertainment with her." Furthermore, the revealing of their shared ancestry adds a unique flair to their upcoming collaborations, making their entertainment endeavors even more intriguing and personal.

