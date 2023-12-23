Milei wants money from demonstrators for police operation

Argentina's new president is ultra-libertarian. He wants the state to take a back seat and spend as little money as possible. One idea of how he can save money: Demonstrators pay for police operations themselves. This is what is now to happen after protests against Milei.

The organizers of the first protest against the government of new Argentinian President Javier Milei will have to pay the equivalent of tens of thousands of euros for the police operation. Government spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Friday that the massive deployment of police, federal police and paramilitaries had cost 60 million pesos (just under 68,000 euros). "The bill will be sent to the social movements," said Adorni. They would have to bear the costs, "which should not be imposed on the citizens".

Thousands of people took part in the demonstration on Wednesday to protest against the austerity measures of the ultra-liberal right-wing populist Milei. They also commemorated the deadly protests in 2001 that followed the country's economic collapse.

The organizers of the protests had criticized the large contingent of security forces as an attempt at provocation. "This reminds me of the dictatorship" from 1976 to 1983, said Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the left-wing movement Polo Obrero.

Those who block roads could lose social welfare

Milei's government has announced that it will take action against hundreds of traffic-impeding demonstrations a year in the capital Buenos Aires and has threatened participants who block roads with the withdrawal of social welfare benefits.

Elected in November, Milei held out the prospect of "shock therapy" for debt-ridden Argentina when he took office on December 10. The 53-year-old political novice has taken over Latin America's third-largest economy in the midst of a severe economic crisis. Inflation has risen to more than 160 percent and more than 40 percent of the population live in poverty.

