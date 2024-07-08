No meeting with Lula - Milei appears in Brazil with Bolsonaro

The ultraliberal Argentine President Javier Milei visited the neighboring country Brazil and met with its right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro instead of the left-wing current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Over the weekend, they both attended the right-wing CPAC Conference in the southern Brazilian coastal city of Balneário Camboriú. In his speech there, Milei denounced socialism and portrayed Bolsonaro as a victim of judicial persecution.

Just a few days ago, the Brazilian Federal Police accused the former head of state of selling jewelry and watches he received as official gifts during his tenure (2019-2022) for personal gain. Several investigations are ongoing against him. The police also accuse Bolsonaro of planning a coup to maintain power after his electoral defeat in October 2022. He is banned from public office until 2030.

Brazil is Argentina's most important trading partner, where Milei has been governing for seven months. It is not the first time that the self-proclaimed "Anarcho-capitalist" has met with political friends on an overseas trip instead of the current government or head of state. In May, he caused a diplomatic incident in Spain when he called the wife of the socialist Minister President Pedro Sánchez corrupt during a rally of the right-wing Vox Party.

In February, Milei met former US President Donald Trump at the CPAC Conference in Washington. The "Conservative Political Action Conference" (CPAC) in the US is now mainly a gathering for Trump supporters and the far-right. After Milei's appearance at the Brazilian CPAC spin-off, a summit of the South American Economic Union Mercosur is taking place today in the neighboring country Paraguay. Milei will not attend.

Despite his visit to Brazil, Argentine President Javier Milei chose to meet with the former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, bypassing the current left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. During their weekend meeting in Balneário Camboriú, both leaders attended the CPAC Conference, where Milei criticized socialism and defended Bolsonaro against judicial persecution. The Brazilian Federal Police recently accused Bolsonaro of selling jewelry and watches he received as official gifts during his presidency (2019-2022) for personal gain. Bolsonaro is also under investigation for planning a coup to maintain power after his electoral defeat in October 2022, which has resulted in a ban on him holding public office until 2030. Argentina, with Brazil being its most significant trading partner, has seen Milei interacting with political allies on foreign trips, disregarding the current government or head of state. In a previous incident, Milei caused a diplomatic incident in Spain by labeling the wife of the socialist Minister President Pedro Sánchez as corrupt during a right-wing Vox Party rally. Javier Milei's absence at the Mercosur summit in Paraguay today follows his appearance at the Brazilian CPAC Conference spin-off, emphasizing his focus on aligning with international far-right figures.

Read also: