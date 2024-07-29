Destructive fires - Milder weather facilitates burning operations in California

In the fight against the raging, devastating wildfire in the northern part of California, the fire department is making progress. Approximately twelve percent of the fire north of Sacramento has been contained, according to Billy See from Cal Fire. Over 4,000 helpers are in action. Meanwhile, entire areas have been devastated and many houses have been destroyed.

Just a few days ago, the so-called Park Fire was completely out of control and had spread to a size of over 1,450 square kilometers at last - that's more than the size of the city of Los Angeles. Initial estimates indicate that nearly 70 buildings were damaged or destroyed. This number could still increase. Around 4,200 people were ordered to evacuate. According to Cal Fire, this is the seventh largest fire in the history of the West Coast state.

A suspect in arson has been arrested

Preliminary investigations suggest that the "Park Fire" may have been triggered by arson. The police reportedly arrested a 42-year-old suspect last week. Investigators in Butte County believe that the man pushed a burning car down a steep embankment and thus started the fire.

There have been more than 54 arrests for arson across the country this year, Cal Fire reported on X. The agency warned of a high fire risk: "Every spark has the potential to become the next raging wildfire."

Weather as fire accelerator and extinguisher

The fire was initially fueled in part by persistent winds and high temperatures, reported the "Los Angeles Times." In addition, drought and remote location made access for firefighters difficult. Over the weekend, firefighting efforts also made some progress due to cooler weather. Temperatures, which had reached over 37 degrees Celsius on Friday, had dropped to almost 30 degrees. The air humidity had also increased. "We are using this weather to our advantage," quoted the Times a fire department spokesperson.

The "Park Fire" was also visible from space. Satellite images showed a large smoke cloud rising from a yellow-red area. The US Climate Agency NOAA posted these images on X.

Fires also in Canada

In neighboring Canada, fires are still burning. In the west of the country, the popular tourist destination Jasper National Park is on fire. According to official reports, the "Monsterfire" has so far destroyed approximately 30 to 50 percent of the city of Jasper. The park remains closed to visitors, as the Canadian Park Agency announced.

"This is the largest wildfire that has been recorded in the Jasper National Park in the last 100 years, and it will take some time before the residents and visitors can safely return," wrote the Canadian government on its website.

Experts warn of increased fires due to climate change.

The ongoing climate change in the United States of America is contributing to an increase in forest fires, as noted by Cal Fire. The Sacramento fire department, in cooperation with Cal Fire, is battling a severe forest fire in northern California, causing significant erosion and damage to the forestland. Last week, a suspect was arrested for arson, believed to be responsible for igniting the 'Park Fire' in California, which spread to over 1,450 square kilometers and destroyed nearly 70 buildings. The extreme weather conditions, such as high temperatures and dryness, have served as accelerants for the forest fires in both California and neighboring Canada. The United States Fire Administration reported over 54 arson cases this year, stressing the importance of fire safety and responsible behaviors to prevent such situtations. In response to the increased wildfire risk, Cal Fire emphasized the need for vigilance and fire safety measures in Los Angeles and other parts of the country, warning every spark could potentially spark a devastating wildfire.

