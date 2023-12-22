Skip to content
Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Mild temperatures instead of a white Christmas

People in Berlin and Brandenburg will probably have to do without a white Christmas this year. Instead, according to the German Weather Service (DWD), Christmas will be gray, rainy and extremely mild. On Saturday, rain or sleet will fall in the west and south of Brandenburg. Otherwise, it will remain dry with temperatures between three and five degrees. On the night of Christmas Eve, there may still be wet snowfall in the eastern half of Brandenburg and in the Berlin area - with temperatures between three and zero degrees.

On Christmas Eve, the sky over Berlin and Brandenburg will be mostly overcast with rain clouds - with a very mild maximum temperature of eight to eleven degrees and sometimes gusty winds. It will be even warmer on Christmas Day: according to the DWD, ten to twelve degrees and rain is expected again in many places. It could be stormy in places. On Boxing Day, temperatures will initially hold steady, but it is expected to cool down a little towards the evening.

DWD weather forecast

Source: www.stern.de

