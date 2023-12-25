Skip to content
Mild temperatures and still some rain

It will remain comparatively mild in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland on Boxing Day. The German Weather Service is forecasting daily highs of 7 to 12 degrees for Tuesday. The rain should gradually subside over the course of Tuesday.

Wednesday will begin with heavy clouds and widespread rain. From midday, it should be mostly rain-free. Temperatures will reach 7 to 10 degrees. The wind will be mostly moderate to weak, with some strong gusts possible in the evening in the high areas of the Eifel.

On Thursday, it will remain cloudy to very cloudy, with rain showers and individual thunderstorms possible. Highs will be between 8 and 12 degrees.

Forecast DWD

