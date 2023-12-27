Skip to content
Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in exposed high-altitude areas. Temperatures will rise to up to ten degrees. In the mountains it should be up to five degrees.

It should also remain comparatively mild there on Thursday night at three degrees. Rain showers are still possible on Thursday with temperatures of up to 13 degrees. It will remain windy, with strong to stormy gusts possible. The weather will remain similar on Friday. In the night to Saturday, showers are possible again. Snow is also possible at high altitudes. Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Weather forecast NRW

