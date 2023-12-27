DWD - Mild and windy: Weather for Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

It's getting stormy in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. According to the German Weather Service, winds with strong to gale-force gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour are initially expected in the higher elevations of the Eifel on Wednesday afternoon. In the night to Thursday, individual strong gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour are also expected at lower altitudes.

Wednesday will start with heavy clouds and a little rain. According to the DWD, there will be no precipitation in the afternoon and there will even be longer periods of sunshine. According to the DWD, highs will be between seven and ten degrees.

It will remain cloudy on Thursday night. However, meteorologists do not expect rain until the second half of the night. Temperatures will drop to between three and seven degrees.

Thursday will be changeable with rain showers and periods without precipitation. A maximum of eight to twelve degrees is expected - but with a fresh wind. There will continue to be gale-force gusts in the mountains.

