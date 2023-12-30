Skip to content
Mild and unsettled New Year's Eve expected

The weather in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will remain unsettled and mild at the weekend. After a slight calming of the weather on Saturday with only isolated precipitation and temperatures of up to 11 degrees, showers will occur at times on New Year's Eve, according to the German Weather...

A walker goes for a stroll with an umbrella in the sunshine.
The weather in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will remain unsettled and mild at the weekend. After a slight calming of the weather on Saturday with only isolated precipitation and temperatures of up to 11 degrees, showers will occur at times on New Year's Eve, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach. Individual thunderstorms cannot be ruled out during the course of Sunday. Maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 12 degrees. The wind is forecast to be moderate to fresh, with strong to gale-force gusts possible.

On New Year's Eve into Monday, the sky will remain cloudy with occasional showers, according to the DWD. The lows will be between 6 and 3 degrees. Strong to stormy gusts could continue, especially in the mountains.

Weather forecast DWD

Latest