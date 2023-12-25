German Weather Service - Mild and rainy weather on Christmas Day

It looks like a gray instead of a white Christmas on Christmas Day in Bavaria. It will remain cloudy and rainy in Bavaria, with the snow line between 2200 and 2500 meters. Only in the Alpine foothills will it remain dry on Monday with "more sun than clouds", according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Although the storm depression "Zoltan" has moved away, it remains stormy, especially in the mountains. On the peaks of the Bavarian Forest and the Alps, meteorologists are expecting gale-force winds of around 110 kilometers per hour. In the lowlands, the stormy gusts are expected to subside somewhat over the course of the day.

It will remain mild in the coming days. The DWD expects temperatures of between seven and twelve degrees on Tuesday. In the south, it should also be dry and partly sunny for the time being. Forecasts for the north of Bavaria show rain, which is why the Flood Information Service (HND) continues to expect a tense situation.

Source: www.stern.de