German Weather Service - Mild and rainy in Berlin and Brandenburg

People in Berlin and Brandenburg should also remember their umbrellas on Wednesday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be cloudy and rainy during the day. Occasionally there will also be dry spells. It will be very mild with maximum temperatures of up to twelve degrees. There will be a fresh wind, sometimes gusty in the west and south of Brandenburg.

On Thursday night, it will remain overcast with occasional rain. Temperatures will drop to between seven and five degrees. It will be cooler on Thursday: maximum temperatures will be between six and nine degrees in the morning, but will drop to a maximum of five degrees in the afternoon. There may be sleet in northern Brandenburg.

Friday night will be mostly dry, with local snow showers and icy conditions. The lows will be around zero degrees. According to the DWD, there will also be some sleet or wet snowfall regionally on Friday with highs between minus one degree in the Uckermark and four degrees on the Elster. In Berlin, around one degree is expected.

Source: www.stern.de