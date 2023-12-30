Survey - Migration: majority do not trust Ampel to find solutions

According to a survey, more than two thirds of citizens do not trust the German government to find solutions to the challenges surrounding the issue of migration.

In the survey conducted by the opinion research institute Yougov for"Welt am Sonntag", around 69% stated that they did not trust the coalition government to do so "at all" or "not at all". Around 23% said they "rather" or "completely" trusted the governing coalition to do so. Around 9 percent answered "don't know". More than 2,000 people were surveyed from 15 to 19 December.

From January to November 2023, around 305,000 people applied for asylum in Germany for the first time. Compared to the same period last year, this is an increase of around 60 percent.

At an asylum summit in November, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the heads of state governments agreed on the distribution of refugee costs and measures to reduce irregular migration to Germany. The federal government also wanted to examine whether asylum procedures in safe countries outside of Europe are possible. Most recently, North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) suggested another summit on migration for the beginning of 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de