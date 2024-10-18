Miersch expresses openness towards exploring different avenues of government collaboration.

Steering clear of conventional alliances, Miersch encourages Germans to conquer their apprehensions. As the new SPD General Secretary, he conveys to the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers, "Perhaps we Germans need to get past our reluctance towards experimental forms of political cooperation." He points out that in various nations, minority governments or collaborative arrangements exist that do not lead to a fixed coalition. Such arrangements could prove beneficial in parliaments with numerous minor parties.

Following the state elections in Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg, discussions surrounding a potential government coalition including the Left Party (Die Linke) are underway, spearheaded by the CDU and SPD. The Left Party, led by Sahra Wagenknecht, has made it clear that their participation in a coalition is contingent upon halting weapons shipments to Ukraine and barring the installation of American medium-range missiles. Wagenknecht suggests incorporating this requirement into the preambles of the coalition agreements.

"There seems to be considerable interest among some Left Party representatives in forming a government," observed Miersch, referring to the ongoing parliamentary talks. "However, the real question is how Sahra Wagenknecht will influence and intervene in this process," he added.

Miersch is firm on one point: collaboration with other democratic parties. In the run-up to the upcoming federal election campaign, they should jointly combat disinformation campaigns from foreign sources and protect themselves together. He plans to discuss this with the leaders of other political parties. "When it comes to safeguarding our democracy, we must speak in unison, despite the election campaign," he stated.

Miersch is also worried about the potential for cyber attacks on political parties or government institutions and the proliferation of false news on the internet, originating not only from Russia but also other countries. Fake news can be challenging for users to identify and spreads rapidly. "Once something is released into the world, it becomes tough to retract," Miersch cautions, appealing to civil society to combat misinformation.

Miersch wishes for "a moment to breathe"

In the interview, Miersch also shared personal insights. He mentioned being taken aback by "the amount of energy this position demands." "There is little room to breathe," he further explained. But he plans to make time to relax, "otherwise, one quickly reaches breaking point." He reportedly had several conversations with former General Secretary Kevin Kühnert, who resigned due to health issues on October 7. They discussed not only political matters but also personal issues during these calls. "We talked about various topics extensively," said Miersch.

The SPD politician now finds himself with minimal time for his partner. "We only spend a short time together in the late evening. My partner needs to wake up at 5:20 am. We then have half an hour together at 11 pm."

