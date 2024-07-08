Weather - Midsummer temperatures expected in Baden-Württemberg

Until mid-week, people in Baden-Wuertenberg can look forward to more pleasant weather. According to the German Weather Service, the coming days will mainly be dry.

Today there is a mix of sun and clouds. In the Allgaeu region, a few rain showers may occur occasionally. Temperatures are also rising, with up to 27 degrees possible in the Kurpfalz region, and 21 degrees in the Allgaeu. In the night, fog or mist may form locally near the Danube and in the Allgaeu.

Tuesday, according to the DWD, will be sunny. In the mountains, there is a "low risk" for individual showers. High summer temperatures are expected, with temperatures reaching up to 34 degrees at the Rhine, and 26 degrees in high altitudes.

However, the weather will change again on Wednesday. From the Alsace region, showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread to the western part of the country. In the Black Forest and during thunderstorms, strong to stormy gusts are also to be expected.

