Microsoft changes keyboard for AI function

Artificial intelligence is set to become an increasingly important part of the Windows operating system. Microsoft is therefore introducing a new key: one press and the AI assistant responds.

Artificial intelligence is bringing about the biggest change to the familiar keyboard for Windows computers in decades. Microsoft has introduced a dedicated key for its AI assistant Copilot. It will be on display on new devices from various manufacturers at the CES technology trade fair in Las Vegas next week. Models with the Copilot button are expected to be available to buy from the end of February.

2024 is set to be the "year of the AI PC", wrote Microsoft manager Yusuf Mehdi in a blog post. To achieve this, functions based on artificial intelligence will be woven even more seamlessly into the Windows operating system. The Copilot button replaces the former menu button next to the "Alt" button on the right-hand side of the keyboard. One press activates the Copilot assistant.

This is based on technology from the developer company OpenAI, which is behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT. The Copilot integrated in Windows 11 can also answer questions or perform tasks. Competitor Apple had its own button for the voice assistant Siri in its Macbook laptops for a while. It was placed in the touchscreen bar, which has since been abolished and replaced the classic function keys for a few years.

