Mickie Krause commemorates his 25th wedding anniversary with his cherished spouse.

"Give me a photo," is what Mickie Krause often sings into the ears of countless Ballermann visitors. But in his personal life, there's only one "Give me a photo" girl - his wife Ute - who he's been with for 25 years. And that was a reason to celebrate. Where? Naturally, on Mallorca.

At the Ballermann, he enjoys letting loose with cheerful party tunes like "Ten Naked Hairdressers," "Give me a photo," or "Jan Pillemann Otze." But in private, Mickie Krause is quite the opposite - he's been married to his "Give me a photo" girl Ute for 25 years. They celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in style - with a party on Mallorca. Around 150 guests attended the "party of the century," as Krause revealed in an interview with Bild newspaper.

The couple celebrated with family, friends, and neighbors, the 54-year-old singer (whose real name is Michael Engels and who always performs with a wig) said. His Ute wanted a party where she knew every guest personally, Krause said. He had expected around 50 guests, but in the end, there were many more. Everyone had a great time, and the atmosphere was "spectacular" - although it's unlikely that there were any ten naked hairdressers there.

Instead, it got emotional at times, Krause explained. There were musical performances and touching speeches. He cried more out of happiness and emotion that evening than he had in the previous 25 years. A highlight was the surprise performance by the Hannover-based rock band Fury in the Slaughterhouse. Krause made it happen because his wife had once expressed her wish to have them play at their silver wedding anniversary. The band was surprised to find that the private Mickie was even nicer than the one on stage.

Krause and his wife have been married for 25 years, but they've been together for over 30. They met when he was 21 and she was 15, at a summer camp. And what's the secret to a happy marriage? The four-time father has an answer: "A marriage should get better with the years, and that's the case with us. We work at it to lead the perfect marriage. And of course, it's Ute's credit that she's willing to put up with me for so long."

