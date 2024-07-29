Mick Schumacher has ruled out the next F1 option.

Williams Completes 2025 Driver Lineup: Carlos Sainz Joins from Ferrari, Mick Schumacher's Options Narrow

Carlos Sainz will drive for the British traditional team Williams in Formula 1 from next year. The 29-year-old Spaniard, who must vacate his seat at Ferrari after this season for record champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, has signed a contract with the Grove-based team until the end of 2026 - with options for extension. Williams announced this a day after the last race before the summer break in the motorsport's premier class.

Sainz was also a candidate for a regular seat at other teams, such as Mercedes. "It's no secret that the driver market this year is unusually complex for various reasons. Therefore, it took a bit of time to announce the decision," said Sainz.

Sainz will drive alongside Thai driver Alex Albon (28) from next season, who is committed to Williams in the long term. At Williams, Sainz replaces the unsuccessful and much-criticized US driver Logan Sargeant.

Where Could Mick Schumacher Land?

With this, a potential seat for Mick Schumacher, who is Mercedes' reserve driver and works for Alpine in the endurance program, falls away for next season. Not many regular cockpits remain for the 25-year-old. Alfa Romeo, which will become Audi's works team in 2026, has not yet announced its second driver alongside Nico Hülkenberg (Haas). Alpine has so far only confirmed Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

A promotion at Mercedes as future teammate of George Russell is unlikely. The gap left by Hamilton's departure could be filled by youngster Kimi Antonelli (17), who currently races in Formula 2.

For Sainz, Williams is a step back, but a seat at a top team was not available. With Ferrari, he can still fight for wins and podiums, but with the Britons under team principal James Vowles, it's mainly about rebuilding with an eye on the 2026 season. The hope also lies in a powerful Mercedes engine for the start of a new Formula 1 era. With the rules revolution in 2026, among other things, the electric share of the hybrid powertrains will increase to up to 50 percent, and the combustion engines must be operated entirely with sustainable fuel.

