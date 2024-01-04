Mick and Gina Schumacher congratulate dad

For his two children, Michael Schumacher is the "best dad ever". Gina and Mick Schumacher therefore congratulate their father on his 55th birthday with emotional words. Only shortly beforehand, it had become known that the family would soon be getting married.

Michael Schumacher turned 55 on Wednesday. His two children, 26-year-old Gina and Mick, who is two years younger, took the occasion of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion's half-century birthday to congratulate their father with touching words and rare family photos on Instagram.

Daughter Gina shared an older photo on her account in which she can be seen between her brother and father in the cockpit of an airplane. All three are beaming at the camera. The siblings are the spitting image of their father. "Happy birthday dad! Looking back on one of our many adventures," writes Gina Schumacher. Professional footballer Lukas Podolski and Formula 1 star Felipe Massa commented on the post with several heart emojis.

Mick Schumacher, who now drives in Formula 1 himself, posted a father-son photo in an Instagram story. It shows both of them in full racing gear with helmets, Mick still as a toddler. "Happy birthday to the best dad ever. Love you," writes Schumi's son.

Gina is planning her wedding

Michael Schumacher has not appeared in public since his skiing accident in December 2013. All that is known is that he suffered a serious head injury while skiing in Méribel, France. There is no concrete information about his current state of health.

Michael Schumacher's 55th birthday coincided with happy news from his family. It was also announced on Wednesday that Gina is planning her wedding for next summer. She wants to marry her longtime boyfriend Iain Bethke on Mallorca, reported the magazine "Bunte". The two have reportedly been engaged since summer 2023.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de