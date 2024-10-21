Michigan automobile workers exhibit increased support for Harris, yet additionally encounter more prevalent sexism and racism.

"In my opinion, the split among union workers at the Ford plant is still around 50-50," mentioned Rincon, a member of UAW Local 900 and a 30-year assembly worker at Ford.

Rincon has grown tired of the supporters of ex-President Donald Trump in the Ford plant adjacent to her union headquarters.

"They believe Democrats will mandate electric vehicles, resulting in job loss," Rincon explained during an interview near her home in Wayne. "They also think they'll gain from Trump's tax cuts, despite not making enough money to benefit from them."

As time runs low, Rincon focuses on engaging voters who are open to voting for Democrats. She claims that some colleagues' views have shifted since the Democratic ticket swap, with increased enthusiasm among women and mixed feelings among men.

"There's a bit more enthusiasm among my female coworkers," Rincon shared. "A few male colleagues are unsure about Harris. We may have lost a tad of support due to sexism, but I don't think they'll switch to Trump. I think they'll just stay home."

Rincon is participating in our "All Over the Map" project, tracking the 2024 campaign from the perspectives of voters in battleground states and crucial voting blocs.

We first spoke with Rincon in June and learned she has a straightforward manner. At the time, even those supporting Biden showed minimal enthusiasm.

Now, as she campaigns for Harris, she criticizes male colleagues who hesitate between voting for Biden and Harris.

"They're just sexist," Rincon asserted. "They say things like, 'I'm not sure she can do it. I don't think the country's ready for a female president.'

Influencing such voters is crucial for Harris in a state that's so close and plays a significant role in her victory strategy. The UAW leadership, which endorsed Harris during the summer, is trying to encourage members to base their voting decisions on labor-related issues.

"Comparing policies side by side, it's an easy decision," Rincon stated.

Rincon's door-to-door campaign provides an insightful view of why this campaign's math is so volatile and unpredictable.

During one house visit, Rincon meets a voter who voted for Biden in 2020 but is now supporting the Green Party's Jill Stein due to frustration with the White House's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"People seek things to channel their sadness and anger," Rincon said. "I can have a conversation. That's all I can do."

During her next visit, Rincon meets a voter she expects to be Republican but who supports Harris.

"There are some people who are just tired of the drama," Rincon said. "People just want politics to be dull again."

Two weeks later, Rincon's assessment: "It's incredibly close."

New momentum for Harris — but also more division

Walter Robinson Jr. agrees it's close and mentions that the emotions on both sides have escalated since the ticket switch.

"There's more energy and arguably more division," Robinson shared. He believes the switch has positively affected Harris, with more people showing enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate now.

The tone of discussions, however, has grown more aggressive.

"They've been saying some incredibly disparaging things about the vice president," Robinson said of Trump supporters. Each day, he needed to decide how much to counteract.

"They repeat whatever Trump says," Robinson said. "I call out the sexist and racist remarks, but I'm not going to invest too much time because I know I won't change their mind."

Robinson helps with UAW organizing virtually every weekend, knocking on doors in Detroit suburban labor households. As the election nears, he sometimes contemplates the impact of electing a woman of color as president.

"Breaking another ceiling indicates that we're moving toward a more inclusive nation," said Robinson, who is African American. "If she wins, I hope everything doesn't fall apart."

A Trump supporter who doesn't always believe him

Reuniting with 30-year-plus Ford worker Bill Govier reminded us that the Democratic ticket switch wasn't the only significant news this year. In June, Govier expressed interest in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

However, Kennedy has now ended his third-party campaign and endorsed Trump.

"RFK joining Trump, essentially, I couldn't have written it better," Govier said. "I love the idea of Trump being the commander-in-chief. I love how Trump handles international bad actors."

Govier has voted for Obama twice but has grown disillusioned with the political establishment in recent years. If Trump wins, Govier hopes Kennedy and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join his administration. Both are former Democrats with a history of embracing conspiracy theories.

Govier said he struggles to take Harris seriously, citing reasons such as her excessive laughter.

"What's this about the Harris message?" he questioned. "Are you the guy who sticks to the status quo, unwilling to change anything, or are you the challenger seeking reform?"

Govier, a supporter of Trump in both 2016 and 2020, believes critics have exaggerated the situation unnecessarily.

"He does it for drama," Govier stated. "I don't believe Trump genuinely thinks people are eating dogs and cats. I don't think he'll actually deploy the National Guard to round up migrants and force them across the border at gunpoint. I don't believe that at all. But I do think he amplifies things. That's his style. He's always been this way."

Why a lifetime Democrat is backing Trump

Joseph Knowles, a lifelong Democrat, now identifies as independent.

"I'm an independent now," Knowles confirmed during an interview at his Clinton Township home, located in blue-collar Macomb County north of Detroit.

Knowles, of African descent, attended a Trump rally earlier this year.

"I faced criticism from my mom, auntie, cousins, sister – they all came at me," Knowles shared. They brought up Trump's treatment of women, his disrespect towards Black people, and his actions on January 6, 2021.

But for Knowles, none of that holds any weight.

"All I care about right now is how I can support my wife and kids," Knowles said.

Knowles recently lost his job due to layoffs at Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Jeep.

He accuses corporate greed and states that the company broke a promise made during contract negotiations with the UAW last year.

However, he also blames Biden and his administration for "second blame," due to the EV mandates.

"Because of the EV mandates," he explained.

The Biden administration has not enforced the purchase of electric vehicles, and there are currently more automobile manufacturing jobs in the United States during Biden's presidency than during Trump's. But his union supporters in the region frequently repeat Trump's claims that the industry is struggling because of the Biden administration's clean-energy policies.

Knowles echoes another Trump-esque sentiment by supporting mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

"If it's done legally and they cross the right way, I have no issue with it," Knowles said. "But if they cross illegally, I think they should be rounded up and deported. I have no problem with that, because it could affect my ability to provide for my kids if they take jobs."

He's never voted Republican before. But struggling to explain his unemployment to his four sons and facing criticism from his family who strongly oppose his plans to vote for Trump, he finds himself in a new situation.

"I'm desperate," Knowles concluded. "So, I'm willing to try anything right now to ensure I can fulfill my responsibilities and take care of my wife and kids. That's all I care about."

