Stephanie Scott, the ex-Adams Township clerk, and Stefanie Lambert, a pro-Trump attorney, have been charged with crimes related to the 2020 presidential election. Both women face charges such as conspiracy and unauthorized access to a computer. These actions are part of a larger pattern across the US, where prosecutors say Trump supporters tried to tamper with voting systems to prove the election was rigged. They're now facing criminal charges.

Scott has been charged with six crimes, while Lambert faces three. CNN couldn't find an attorney for Scott. She's previously denied any wrongdoing concerning her handling of sensitive voting equipment in 2020. Lambert has an attorney who hasn't commented on the recent charges. She's already facing charges in a different election-tampering case in Michigan.

Lambert also made headlines for releasing emails from Dominion Voting Systems to discredit the election results. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, filed charges against the two women. Nessel's office has been aggressively investigating attempts by Republicans to undermine the 2020 election.

Nessel stated, "When elected officials and their proxies use their positions to promote baseless conspiracies, disregard voter privacy, and break the law in the process, it undermines the very essence of the democratic process."

Nessel is currently leading a separate case against Michigan's pro-Trump electors from 2020, and former President Trump has been named a co-conspirator in that investigation. Separately, Lambert is anticipated to make an appearance in Washington, DC, federal court next week, in reference to Dominion's defamation lawsuit against her client, ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion aims to remove Lambert from the case due to her disclosure of their private data.

Source: edition.cnn.com