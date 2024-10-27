Michelle Obama expresses profound fear towards Trump

In the upcoming U.S. presidential election, the competition seems to be tight between the Democratic candidate and the incumbent Republican, former President Trump. At a rally in Michigan, Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, voiced her concerns, saying, "I'm really concerned about this race." She found it baffling that, with Donald Trump's historical indiscretions, including his criminal record, dishonorable business practices, and allegations of sexual misconduct, the race remains so close.

At the event, attended by Kamala Harris, Michelle expressed her frustration and anger, questioning, "How can it be so close?" She emphasized her hopes for Harris's success but acknowledged her fears about the potential re-election of Trump.

Harris and Michelle took aim at Trump, focusing on the issue of women's rights, particularly abortion. Michelle warned that a second term for Trump could lead to a nationwide abortion ban and urged voters not to throw away their power out of frustration or as a protest vote. She predicted grim consequences, stating, "If we lose this election, women like you will suffer the consequences of your anger."

Abortion versus Border Control

On the campaign trail, Kamala Harris has highlighted abortion as a principal issue. She attributed the current health crisis in the U.S. to Trump's policies, particularly in relation to reproductive rights. During his presidency, Trump appointed three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, securing a majority. In 2022, these justices overturned the nearly 50-year-old nationwide right to abortion in the U.S.

Trump, in response, criticized Harris on immigration, labeling the U.S. as an "occupied country" due to her policies. He promised to fix the situation if re-elected. Trump campaigned in Michigan and Pennsylvania over the weekend, with a planned appearance in New York to follow. Meanwhile, Harris has a campaign event scheduled in Philadelphia, the largest city in the significant swing state of Pennsylvania, which could tip the scales of the election.

