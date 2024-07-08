Michelle Hunziker greets you from bed

A Sunday in bed is cozy and nice, goes the old song. It seems Michelle Hunziker had this in mind as she signed off for the week with some special cuddly impressions from her bed.

According to what we know, Michelle Hunziker is currently single in her bed, at least when it comes to men. Her youngest flirt, Alessandro Carollo, has just confirmed the rumors: they are no longer a couple.

In an Instagram Q&A session, the doctor admitted to being currently single. As a "good old romantic," he still believes in a happy ending - but it seems he hasn't found it with Hunziker. The two were officially together only since November: with photos of a shared motorcycle tour and a passionate love gesture, Carollo made their relationship public.

Perhaps Hunziker's youngest Instagram post is a response to her ex, Tomaso Trussardi, who has now also shared a split announcement with the public. Following the motto: I don't need a man for cuddling! The 47-year-old published various photos of herself in bed, but not alone.

"I love giving kisses"

Instead, Hunziker is seen in the first two photos with one of her two daughters, whom she had with Trussardi in 2013 and 2015. They snuggle closely between the sheets. Following are three more snapshots, in which the moderator is once again in a cozy mood, this time with her four-legged companions. On each photo, she is kissing one of the three family dogs.

"A dog in bed? That must be it?", some might think. But Hunziker has an explanation ready in the comment section for her post. "I love giving kisses. They bring me endless joy. I love who I love, and I kiss them all day long. Today is the day of the kiss ... get excited!", she encourages her 5.7 million followers and followers.

Only Alessandro Carollo remains unwitnessed to the kisses. Quite symbolic is the photo that Carollo himself posted on his Instagram account on Sunday. It shows him alone on a stand-up paddleboard in the turquoise water. "Finally, the sea", he wrote. So everyone seems to cope with the situation in their own way.

Michelle Hunziker continues to find joy in her bed, as seen in her recent Instagram posts. She shares cozy moments with her daughters and pets, often giving them kisses, proclaiming, "I love giving kisses. They bring me endless joy." Michelle's ex-boyfriend Alessandro Carollo, however, was seen enjoying the sea on a stand-up paddleboard, seemingly coping with their breakup on his own.

Read also: