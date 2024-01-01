Michael van Gerwen sensationally fails at the World Darts Championship

Superstar Michael van Gerwen was surprisingly eliminated in the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship. The three-time world champion was defeated 3:5 by England's Scott Williams, leaving a huge 16-year-old talent as the top favorite for the title.

Three-time World Darts Champion Michael van Gerwen was surprisingly eliminated in the quarter-finals against Scott Williams at the World Championships in London. The Dutchman was doomed by a poor record on the doubles in a 3-5 defeat.

Van Gerwen had problems against the extroverted Englishman from the start and lost the first set. After that, the Dutchman won two sets but couldn't get into the match and was only extremely lucky to take the lead. Williams turned on the heat and won the match in impressive fashion.

"That certainly wasn't the best Michael van Gerwen, but that's not my problem. If I'd hit one or two doubles earlier, I could have won even more clearly. I'll be back tomorrow," said a delighted Williams, who had already beaten Germany's Martin Schindler during the tournament. In the semi-finals, the Englishman will meet either Luke Humphries or Dave Chisnall (both England).

Englishman becomes World Darts Champion

It is already clear that a man from the darts motherland will win the World Championship title. In the afternoon, the 16-year-old giant talent Luke Littler won 5:1 against Brendan Dolan from Northern Ireland. Littler played the first four sets without any hint of nervousness. It was only in the fifth set that the teenager weakened a little when he suddenly stopped hitting the doubles and promptly lost the set. However, Littler recovered and won set number six in his usual manner.

In the semi-finals, Littler will play compatriot Rob Cross, who had previously made history with a sensational comeback against Chris Dobey and was the first player to turn a 4-0 deficit into a 5-4 win at the Ally Pally. Cross can therefore continue to hope for his second title since 2018. "Voltage", as the trained electrician is known, is the only remaining participant with World Championship final experience.

The British bookmakers have even made Littler the top favorite for the title following Michael van Gerwen's sensational elimination.

Source: www.ntv.de