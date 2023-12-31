"Beat the Star" - Michael Kessler turns "the light into the eyrie"

Victory in the last "Schlag den Star" edition of 2023 goes to Michael Kessler (56). The German comedian and actor competed against "Bares für Rares" presenter and TV chef Horst Lichter (61) in the ProSieben show on December 30 and was able to secure prize money of 100,000 euros at the end of the latest show.

Horst Lichter doesn't cook Kassler on "Schlag den Star"

Lichter was still confident of victory before the show and announced in a press release from the channel: "Now it's over. I'm turning Kessler into Kassler today. But delicious!" Instead, however, the comedian was right with his challenge: "I'll make Horst out of Lichter today!" was proved right.

Kessler went into the twelfth and final game of the evening, "Lattlschießen", with a clear lead of 56 to ten points. Nevertheless, it was still exciting at the end. In this form of curling, laths have to be hit with point values. To win, Kessler needed the highest remaining number on his last throw - the eleven, which he also hit. As the twelve points for this game also ended up in his account, Lichter was no longer able to catch up.

In the show, two stars compete against each other in up to 15 rounds in a wide variety of games. As always, presenter Elton (52) hosted the evening. According to Elton, the next edition of"Schlag den Star" will take place at the end of January 2024. It is not yet known which celebrities will be competing.

