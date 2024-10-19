Michael Karr succumbed to a severe health condition.

RTLexpresses their sorrow over the demise of a long-standing broadcast figure who's been part of the channel since its founding. 71-year-old Michael Karr succumbed to a short yet intense health issue. His counterpart, Kohlenbach, lauds him as an "esteemed journalist, colleague, and cherished friend."

Gerhard Kohlenbach, the chief of news and politics at RTL News, expressed his sentiments, saying, "For nearly two decades, Michael Karr greatly impacted RTL's news presentation, both in front of and behind the camera. He was not only deeply respected among his colleagues but also held a special place in our hearts. Our thoughts are with his family."

Kickstarting his career at RTL Plus in Luxembourg in 1984, Michael Karr became synonymous with high-quality journalism. He gained prominence for his contributions to the news shows "RTL Aktuell" and "RTL Nachtjournal" in the 90s and 00s. During his tenure, he often served as a Rome correspondent, and occasionally filled in for RTL's popular anchors Hans Meiser, who passed away in 2023, and the 66-year-old Peter Kloeppel during their absences.

