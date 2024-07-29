Michael Jung becomes first all-around rider to win a third individual gold

A Grand Show and a Ride for Eternity: Germany's golden rider Michael Jung crowned himself the new Sun King of Eventing against the backdrop of the Château de Versailles. Additionally, the now four-time Olympic champion became the first in his discipline to win gold three times, following his victories in 2012 and 2016 in the individual event. Behind him, the Australian Christopher Burton with Shadow Man and the British rider Laura Collett with London 52 took second and third place respectively.

In the team event, Great Britain once again took home the gold medal, with silver and bronze going to France and Japan. Despite the fall of Christoph Wahler in the cross-country, the German team, led by Bundestrainer Peter Thomsen, had to settle for a disappointing 14th place.

Jung remained unfazed by this setback. With an elegant dance in the dressage, a breathtaking flight through the cross-country, and two real thrillers in the show jumping, the riding master and his four-legged superstar Chipmunk almost effortlessly conquered the Olympic throne of Versailles. This was Germany's second medal in Paris, following swimmer Lukas Maertens' gold medal in the 400m freestyle on Saturday.

Jung Keeps it Exciting

Jung had already paved the way for his historic victory on Sunday. After the dressage, he was in second place, but his perfect cross-country round propelled him past Collett to the top of the rankings, giving him the win within his grasp.

And Jung made it truly exciting. He first knocked down a rail in the first show jumping round, but Collett's fault at the last obstacle put him back in the lead. "I should have ridden better," Jung admitted, but he kept his cool in the final show jumping round. After four tests, he finished with an impressive score of 21.80 penalty points.

Jung wrote his name into the history books multiple times: At the Château de Versailles, the former realm of France's Sun King Louis XIV, he not only set a new individual record but also broke the 88-year-old record for the most Olympic victories in eventing. He tied with the Dutch legend Charles Pahud de Mortanges, who also won four times between 1924 and 1932.

His historic fifth gold, which would have made him the sole record holder, remained elusive. After Wahler's fall in the cross-country, it was already clear before the final that the German team would not be on the podium. Tokyo Olympic champion Julia Krajewski, who had only joined the team shortly before the games as a replacement for Sandra Auffarth, once again performed strongly with her young horse Nickel. She completed the two rounds on Monday without any jumping faults and finished 11th in the individual event with a total of 26.90 penalty points.

